For the past few days, TikTok videos of Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is fiercely going viral. She has a special look in this video as she keeps it all basic and simple yet sensuous. Amrapali Dubey, popularly known as the YouTube Queen, is seen wearing a floral dress in the video and acting on Bhojpuri songs and dialogues. The bombshell’s style in this video is very much liked by people and her contagious cute expression will make you go crazy.

Amrapali Dubey has some serious craving for our attention so the Bhojpuri queen does what she does the best – make TikTok videos. This time, Amrapali is entertaining her fans with a sexy expression. In her latest attempt, Amrapali Dubey has turned rough and tough to woo more followers.

Amrapali took to her social media app Instagram to upload videos. She writes, “Chalanvi kalam”.

Watch the videos here:

View this post on Instagram Chalanvi kalam 😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jul 13, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram What say ? A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jul 7, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

Amrapali Dubey never misses a chance to update her Instagram with TikTok videos. A few days ago, in the same desi avatar, she shared videos from the app and has created a buzz all over the internet. Watch here.

View this post on Instagram Chumma chumma de de 😝 lovely song @pravesh_lal 😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 30, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT