Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey who is also riding high on success with her movie ‘Lallu Ki Laila’ also featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, is making heads turn with her hot avatar on social media. She never misses a chance to flaunt her beauty. This time, the diva shared a hot selfie picture on her Instagram account and writes a comment “I see you looking at me 💫🌟”.

With more than 736,000 followers on Instagram, Bhojpuri stunner and dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey is surely one hell of an Internet sensation and the diva leaves no chance to set the social media on fire with her sizzling, hot, sexy, sultry and sexy pictures which she keeps sharing and posting on her official Instagram account every now and then.

The YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s item songs and dance are so famous that whatever she uploads on social media in no time, they get viral with more than 50 million views on the video-streaming platform.

Take a look at Amrapali Dubey’s picture:

View this post on Instagram I see you looking at me 💫🌟 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Sep 6, 2019 at 3:34am PDT

She recently shared a poster of ‘Crazy Mujhko Kar Deti Hai’ with Nirahua and requested fans to watch her video. “Please listen to this song and let us know in the comments section if you’ll like this new concept 😍🙏🏻 link in a story and in bio please do listen and reply 👍🏻”. The song has garnered over 485,712 views as of now.

Amrapali Dubey has garnered a lot of recognition in the Bhojpuri industry. With her appearances in movies and sultry dance moves, the actress is winning the heart of her fans. Currently, she has been into the buzz for her bold belly dance in Amrapali Tohare Khatir from the film Love Ke Liye Kuchh Bhi Karega.

On the work front, she will be seen in Sher Singh opposite Pawan Singh.