Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has won million hearts with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar, is known for her bold looks. She never shies away to flaunt her curvaceous body in gorgeous dresses, saree and bikini looks. With 2.7 million followers on Instagram, her pictures often go viral on social media. This time again, she has uploaded her hot bikini look on the photo-sharing app and it will make you fall in love with her instantly.

Clad in a sexy black bikini, she has teamed up her look with a floral red shrug, subtle makeup and hair kept natural. Striking a sensuous pose near a Jacuzzi, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Peace, Love, Nature, and Bikinis.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, she has shared her picture her gorgeous peach coloured saree tied perfectly with a golden Kamar Bandh. She teamed up her attire with a beautiful golden choker, a pair of earrings, bangles, a dash of matching lipstick. Monalisa chose this outfit for the MasterChef India. She was styled by Sneha Sharma. And, her hair was done by Asha Shellar. She looks engaging in this pretty saree and netizens love her ravishing pictures. The Nazar actor appeared in one of the episodes of MasterChef India and enjoyed the ‘Shaahi daawat’.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.