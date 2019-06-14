Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has made her maiden stint on the telly world with ‘Nazar‘ as a Dayan, will surely stay in everyone’s hearts. The actor has always kept her fans glued up with her hotness and never-before-seen visuals and stunts. This time, Star Plus’ Nazar has taken the action to the next level. Monalisa can be seen standing on a fast-moving bus. She has shared a BTS video of her performing a daredevil action stunt which will leave your jaws on the floor.

Having performed various stunts on the Nazar sets, it was Monalisa’s first time performing such a dangerous stunt for a scene. While sharing the stunt video with her fans, Monalisa writes, “Here Comes #mohana…. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻… #fearless #lovemywork #actorslife #workworkwork #nazar … Stay tuned for more action-packed videos… and keep watching #nazaronly on @starplus 11pm”.

In a few hours of the upload, the video has gone viral and has crossed over 70,000 views on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

In Nazar, Monalisa plays the role of a Dayan, named Mohona. She is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in the show.

Last month, the Bhojpuri actor shared another stunt scene which we thought was dangerous. In the video, the actor was tied with the harness and she then jumped from 2 floors up.



After giving back-to-back blockbusters in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa participated in the TV reality Show, Bigg Boss. After coming out from the show, she participated in Nach Baliye with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa was also seen playing a pivotal role in Bengali adult comedy web-series, Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.