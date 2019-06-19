After making a stellar debut in Television with Star Plus’ Nazar, Monalisa alongside Harsh Rajput, Niyati Fatnani, has been on a roll becoming the paparazzi’s favourite in no time. The hot starlet had received a lot of praise from all quarters for her performance in her first daily soap. Since then she has just forward and nailed it with her style whenever she has stepped out. Not only that but she has also taken her social media game a notch higher, giving her fans a glimpse of her personal life as well.

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa shared new sexy stills from her latest photoshoot and captioned them as “Wednesday Mood”. In the picture, Monalisa can be seen sitting and posing on a ladder.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram 👩🏻🤷‍♀️… #wednesday #mood A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 19, 2019 at 2:24am PDT

Earlier, Monalisa was into the headlines for stunt videos. She did a stunt on top of the running bus and that went viral on social media. The video shows Monalisa driving a bus in a forest area. She is dressed in the character of Mohana, the role she plays in ‘Nazar’. The caption says, “How About This Bus Driver #mohana Such fabulous Experience while Driving A Bus For The FirstTime…. So Happy To Do New Things … #pushupyourlimits#workplace #happyplace#thankyougod #nazar … exciting episodes ahead only on @starplus#staytuned”.

Monalisa is also the most sought-after and highest paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters.