Bhojpuri’s hottest actor Monalisa has shifted to Mumbai with her husband post her stint in Bigg Boss. The diva, who is currently seen as a Dayan in Star Plus’ Nazar, is enjoying the cool breeze of beautiful weather in Mumbai. Last night, the city breathed a sigh of relief after it started pouring which was accompanied by a thunderstorm. The pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Mumbai definitely gave relief from the intense summer. Monalisa took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her set where she was seen wearing a sexy blue halter neck suit. Her beautiful pictures are making us go gaga with her sultry look.
While sharing her sexy pictures on Instagram, Monalisa captioned: “Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai “Mitwa” …. Na Ab Dil Pe Kaabu Hai “Mitwa” …. #feelingmyself #romance #monsoon #happyhappy
📸💄: @yogesh_gupta4545 👗: @praanavsrathod”. The weather in Mumbai is making her so filmy inside and out. Monalisa gives her female fans new creative ideas of wearing traditional clothes in a modern way. Monalisa kept her hair open same a daayan, she wore matching blue bangles, blue bindi and red nail paint. She completed her look with small gold earrings.
Take a look at Monalisa’s pictures:
Not only this, while getting ready Monalisa took a selfie video of her and she can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Lamberghini’.
Earlier, Monalisa was only famous in the Bhojpuri industry. She has done more than 100 films and has created a niche. She, later on, took part in the television reality show Bigg Boss. On the show, she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.