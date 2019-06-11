Bhojpuri’s hottest actor Monalisa has shifted to Mumbai with her husband post her stint in Bigg Boss. The diva, who is currently seen as a Dayan in Star Plus’ Nazar, is enjoying the cool breeze of beautiful weather in Mumbai. Last night, the city breathed a sigh of relief after it started pouring which was accompanied by a thunderstorm. The pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Mumbai definitely gave relief from the intense summer. Monalisa took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her set where she was seen wearing a sexy blue halter neck suit. Her beautiful pictures are making us go gaga with her sultry look.

While sharing her sexy pictures on Instagram, Monalisa captioned: “Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai “Mitwa” …. Na Ab Dil Pe Kaabu Hai “Mitwa” …. #feelingmyself #romance #monsoon #happyhappy

📸💄: @yogesh_gupta4545 👗: @praanavsrathod”. The weather in Mumbai is making her so filmy inside and out. Monalisa gives her female fans new creative ideas of wearing traditional clothes in a modern way. Monalisa kept her hair open same a daayan, she wore matching blue bangles, blue bindi and red nail paint. She completed her look with small gold earrings.

Take a look at Monalisa’s pictures:

Not only this, while getting ready Monalisa took a selfie video of her and she can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Lamberghini’.