Who doesn’t know Monalisa? She has been the talk of the town after showcasing in Nazar as Daayan. The Bhojpuri actor, who started her career in Television with Bigg Boss 10, is now making heads turn with oh so hot pictures on Instagram.

Monalisa always finds ways of staying in the spotlight. She has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs once again by posting a picture from the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra. In the latest picture, the hottie can be seen wearing a black lacy top and gives seductive poses for the camera. Her subtle makeup and high ponytail added more glamour to her look.

Check Monalisa’s pictures:

Monalisa had last week also posted a picture of herself in a yellow blazer looking like a boss lady!

Not only this, she made her fans go gaga in a bridal avatar. Monalisa has shared an absolutely new look of herself from her latest photoshoot. Wearing an embellished red lehenga with some heavy pieces of jewellery, the Nazar actor is looking ethereal in the entire photoshoot.

Monalisa is also one of the sought actors of the Bhojpuri industry. She has given many hits and her songs still trend on social media. She has worked with celebrities such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey among others.