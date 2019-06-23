Bhojpuri actor Anjana Singh just posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. The photo has her wearing a saree in a shocking pink colour that she has teamed up with a sparkling black blouse. Anjana is seen posing while sitting on a staircase. The caption on her post gives a message. With her picture, Anjana wants to tell her fans that one should always behave well with others because that’s the kind of karma that eventually gets counted. The post read, “#goodmorning 😘#how people treat you is their karma, how you react is your😊#happysunday” (sic). Check out the picture here:

Anjana is one of the most sought after female actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has done many popular films with other lead stars of the industry. Her upcoming films include Ravi Sinha’s Shakti, Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz and Chor Machaye Shor for release. In her film titled Chor Machaye Shor, she will be seen sharing the screen space with another popular Bhojpuri face – Rani Chatterjee. In her other film, she has been paired with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Anjana is not just a loved celebrity when it comes to films, she’s also one of the most followed Bhojpuri stars on social media. The actor has got more than 364k followers on Instagram and she makes sure to keep her fans entertained through various stunning pictures on social media. Anjana looks fabulous in every picture she posts on Instagram.