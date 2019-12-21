Antara Biswas aka Monalisa knows how to make her fans happy. It’s never a dull day in this diva’s life as she always has something to share on social media. Apart from posting sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from her professional life, Monalisa even shares pictures with her family and friends. This time, the Bhojpuri bombshell took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Television actress Puja Banerjee.

Monalisa is currently setting the screens on fire as Mohona aka Daayan in Star Plus’ Nazar. The former Bigg Boss contestant is driving her fans crazy with her latest sexy daayan avatar. She never misses a chance to make heads turn with her appearances.

With more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa is breaking the Internet with her amazing pictures almost every day. While sharing the picture on Instagram, Monalisa captioned, “Bade dinon baad with thi beauty @banereepuja. Friday Night 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😇🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️…. #aboutlastnight #workhardpartyharder #girls #friends.” In the pictures, Monalisa can be seen wearing a blue jumpsuit dress, and Puja Banerjee can be seen slaying in a yellow crop top and military pants.

Take a look at the hot pictures of Puja and Monalisa:





On the work front, Puja Banerjee was last seen in grooving sensually on Paap’s title track. She looked sexy as she sexily danced on the pole. The sultry moves on the pole have got many likes and have become the top trend on social media.

View this post on Instagram Watch #paap on @hoichoi.tv A post shared by Puja Banerjee (@banerjeepuja) on Oct 3, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT



Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.