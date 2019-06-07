Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is riding high on the success of her supernatural show Nazar, is making heads turn with her hot and sexy photos. Ditching her Mohona avatar, she shares her picture in a red hot dress and we are smitten by her look. In the latest pictures, the Bhojpuri sizzler can be seen donning a red dress teamed up with red lipstick and kohl in eyes. Her open curly hair compliments her look and she looks gorgeous in the photos. She, also, strikes sexy poses for the camera and impresses fashion police with her style statement.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Politeness Of The Mind Is To Have Delicate Thoughts #friday #mood #thoughts #mindbodysoul.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:



Earlier, she has donned in a ‘Bengali bahu’ avatar and her pictures took the internet by storm. n the photos, she can be seen wearing a red and white cotton saree teamed up with mangalsutra, sindoor, golden jewellery and bangles. She has braided her hair and kept it sideways. The photos will remind you of her Bengali web series Dupur Thakurpo which featured Monalisa’s hot and seductive avatar. She captioned it, “Bangali Bou #sareelove #selfobsessed: @ameeth_dash.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Bangali Bou …. ❤️⚡️…. #sareelove #selfobsessed 💄: @ameeth_dash A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 5, 2019 at 10:47pm PDT



On the professional front, she is currently being featured in the role of an antagonist on the Gul Khan’s show Nazar. It also features Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani in leading roles.