Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most stylish vamps of the television industry right now and there is no doubt to it. From her hot saree looks to her western avatar, she has won billions of hearts with her stint on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her sexy pictures in a pastel pink lehenga teamed up with subtle makeup, jewellery, kohl in eyes and hair tied up with soft curls.

She looks stunning in her latest pictures and it will make you go weak in the knees. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “2020, you have been nothing less than a dream. My first show as a judge! Ladies and gentlemen presenting the first of it kind show – #VigoComedyMahaSabha by the talented team of @indianstorytellers Streaming live from 15th Jan 2020 on @voot .. Happy to associate with @vigovideoindiaofficial for yet another great project!”

Monalisa will be judging a show Vigo Comedy Mahasabha. It’s a hunt for the Comedy Capital of India. Vigo Video and VOOT together have launched a unique comedy talent show.

Have a look at the pictures:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.