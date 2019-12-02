Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making heads turns with her latest saree look from the sets of her show. Making her fans jaw drop, she looks gorgeous in sheer grey saree. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded an array of pictures flaunting her curves in sheer grey saree teamed up with a stylish blouse. With smokey eyes, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and hot red lipstick, she has accessorised her sexy look with bangles and a finger-ring.

Needless to say, she is setting up the internet on fire with her hot saree look. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happiness Looks Gorgeous On You #happy #me #lovelyday #special #feeling #onset #nazar Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she broke the internet with her hot bathtub pictures. In one picture, Monalisa is seen playing with bubbles while posing in the bathtub, in another picture, she is seen posing sensuously while looking into the camera. The caption on her post reads, “Candles, Music, Bubbles, Bliss … #shoot #workmodeon #nazar #upcoming #waterbaby” (sic)



A few days back, she has also shared her pictures in a sexy black jumpsuit and posed seductively for the click. She captioned it as, “The Darker The Night … The Brighter The Stars. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram The Darker The Night … The Brighter The 🌟 Stars … A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 30, 2019 at 6:23am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.