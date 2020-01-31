Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has recently featured on the cover of a fashion magazine and her sizzling looks went viral. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, she has shared a new picture from the shoot in a sexy shimmery dress teamed up with a pair of hoop earrings, perfect makeup and hair styled in loose curls. Holding a woofer in her hand, she strikes sensuously in the magazine’s cover. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Life Is A Song… Love Is The 🎵…

#love #music #musical #morning”.

Monalisa is often the talk of the town owing to her social media posts. With over 2.7 million followers, Mona (as she is fondly referred to by fans) enjoys an ocean of fans and her pics often catch attention. In a recent post, Monalisa has flaunted her hotness is a new way. She got clicked in a Fashion blogger way! Yes, you read it right. Usually, bloggers have to take pictures of themselves to properly show off their outfits and that is how the Nazar actor has taken pics which are raising the temperature on social media.

Have a look:

Recently, during the interview with a lifestyle magazine, she spoke about her fitness regime, “I don’t put myself on very strict diets or aspire to be a size zero actress. Self-love is always important to be desirable. The definition of fitness for me is eating right and exercising regularly, with a few cheat days thrown in for good measure.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.