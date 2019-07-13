Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa is already in a weekend mode. The actor’s latest Instagram picture shows that she was out to party last night. Monalisa is seen wearing a denim dress in her latest picture on Instagram with a no-makeup look and hair naturally open. Her million-dollar smile adds to her beauty. Monalisa looks lovely in her off-duty look.

The caption on her post hints that she was gearing up for a party last night when she made that post. It read, “Friday Called ….she is on her way and she is bringing the Wine 🍷… #happy #friday #fridayvibes #weekend” (sic)

With over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa is bound to have her pictures go viral on the photo-sharing app. And her latest picture, too, has got more than 45k likes within a few hours of its release on the internet. The actor looks tired as her dark circles are visible in the photo but she radiates happiness.

Before posting this picture, Monalisa dolled up in a striking orange coloured dress and posted a picture on Instagram. She looked stunning and every inch like the popular diva she is. The actor added a pair of drop earrings and a bracelet to her look, hair naturally open and subtle makeup finished her look. The caption on her post read, “Remember, you’re the only one who can fill the world with sunshine.” (sic)

On the work front, the actor is busy with her popular supernatural show Nazar in which she plays the character of a daayan (a witch). Monalisa’s fans love to see her on-screen and that has resulted in soaring TRP for the show.