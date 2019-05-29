Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas loves to dance and she has often flaunted her dance moves on social media. She has explored her acting skills in the Bhojpuri industry, Bengali web world and television industry. Her maiden show Nazar in which she is seen playing the role of antagonist has given her immense popularity. She has also received praises for her acting skills and beauty. Not only this but her social media is also a treat to her fans and she never misses to share her pictures with the fans.

Earlier today, she once again flaunted her sensuous moves in a red and black checkered dress. She teamed up her look with black heels, minimal makeup and bold red lipstick. She has kept her long hair open and the video has taken the internet by storm.

Sharing the video, she captioned it, “GIRLS NEVER STOP PLAYING DRESS UP … #summeroutfits #fashion @vigovideoindiaofficial. outfit : @riyasingh2291 … @aldo_shoes : @_karan7.” (sic)

Watch the video here:



Recently, she has also shared her picture in a yellow salwar-suit. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, red lipstick and long braided hair. The fans go gaga over her drool-worthy pictures and she always manages to keep them glued to her Instagram account. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#smile#behappy #makeuproom #diaries : @yogesh_gupta4545 … (MY TANNED BODY )”

On the work front, she is reigning the television world with her role as Mohona on the show Nazar. The show is doing good in terms of TRP, thanks to Mohana’s evil plans and new villains on the show.