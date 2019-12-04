Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never misses engaging with her fans on a daily basis whether it’s her grooving to Bollywood songs or flaunting her sartorial choices. Earlier today, she is making the heads turn with her latest bikini picture and it will make your eyes pop out. In the shared photo, she can be seen seductively posing inside the pool in a hot red bikini.

With subtle makeup and bold red lips, she looks hot in the latest sun-kissed pictures. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Sunkissed. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram Sunkissed… A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 3, 2019 at 10:02pm PST



Earlier, she has shared her video grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s song ‘Ghunghroo’ and the clip went viral on social media instantly. In the video, she can be seen wearing a floral dress teamed up with smokey eyes and minimal makeup. She captioned the video as, “Dancing From My heart💓…. after A longggg Time …. #dance #passion #onset #bts #love #masti #fun #justlikethat #ghungroo #song #finally after 3months. (sic)”



Lately, her saree picture too took the internet by storm. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded an array of pictures flaunting her curves in sheer grey saree teamed up with a stylish blouse. With smokey eyes, subtle makeup, kohl in eyes and hot red lipstick, she has accessorised her sexy look with bangles and a finger-ring. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happiness Looks Gorgeous On You #happy #me #lovelyday #special #feeling #onset #nazar Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.