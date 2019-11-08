Bhojpuri actor and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who recently won Stardust Best Actor in Negative role Award, has shared her sizzling hot picture donning her Mohona avatar. Taking to Instagram, she can be seen donning a maroon saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse. She completed her look with subtle makeup, bindi, a pair of golden earrings, a dash of pink lipstick and hair styled in loose curls. Getting sun-kissed, she strikes a sultry pose and the photo will make you ogle over her.

View this post on Instagram 💜💜💜… #nazar 📸: @roi_chandan A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 7, 2019 at 8:36am PST



Earlier, while sharing her happiness on receiving the award, she revealed that even after a big break in two reality shows – Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye, she was almost without any work for a year. Even after numerous auditions, she was stereotyped for acting in Bhojpuri films and dancing. She further said that Nazar happened to her but she was roped in for a smaller role with only a few days works. However, she took up the ‘little job’ to show the world her talent. She received so much love for her role as ‘Mohona daayan’ that she became one of the leads of the show.

For the event, she opted for a wine-coloured sexy dress and looked absolutely hot, as always. She completed her look with bold makeup, matching lipstick and hair styled in loose curls.



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.