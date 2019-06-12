Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently busy with the hectic shooting schedule of Nazar, never misses a chance to get herself clicked on the sets of the show. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a black top and white printed shorts. She completed her look with kohled eyes, perfect makeup and a dash of pink lipstick and kept her hair wavy and open. In the photo, she can be seen posing sensuously against the wall and looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The Secret Of Getting Ahead Is Getting Started… #poser #loveislove #beautiful #day #instadaily as usual @yogesh_gupta4545.” (sic)

Monalisa, who has made her niche in the Bhojpuri industry is now reigning the television world with her sartorial choices and style statement. She is garnering love and popularity on the supernatural show, thanks to her acting and expressions.

Check out her latest picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures a sexy blue halter neck suit. Her beautiful pictures are making us go gaga with her sultry look. Monalisa kept her hair open same a daayan, she wore matching blue bangles, blue bindi and red nail paint. She completed her look with small gold earrings. captioned: “Yeh Mausam Ka Jaadu Hai “Mitwa” Na Ab Dil Pe Kaabu Hai “Mitwa” …. #feelingmyself #romance #monsoon #happyhappy: @yogesh_gupta4545: @praanavsrathod.” (sic)



A few days back, she has also uploaded her sultry photos in a black monokini. She looked absolutely stunning as she poses with a seductive look. Fans could not help but be in awe of Monalisa and her sexiness and the new picture is taking the social media on a storm. While sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “True Joy Of Nature Is When Every Drop Water Shines Like Pearl …. #morning #selfie#morningmotivation #waterbaby #love #swimming #healthylifestyl”.



On the work front, she is currently being featured on Nazar along with Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput. She is also the most sought-after and highest paid stars of the Bhojpuri cinema. She worked with many top stars of the industry and gave back-to-back blockbusters.