Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is popularly for her role as daayan on the supernatural show Nazar is making the internet ablaze with her hot looks. Her style statement on the show is applauded by many of her fans and that is one of the reasons why the show has been topping the TRP charts. Undoubtedly, she is ruling the television world but her social media is no less a treat for her fans. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a pink salwar-suit teamed up with beautifully printed dupatta. She completed her look with bangles, bindi, a pair of earrings and a contagious smile.

Needless to say, her posing game is on point and her drool-worthy pictures are making us smitten over her once again.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Some candid shots on the sets of #Nazar #Mohona.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 💖💗🌷…. 📸 💄: lovely clicks @yogesh_gupta4545 👗: @praanavsrathod A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 30, 2019 at 3:36am PDT



Earlier, she has uploaded a video where she can be seen tied with the harness and jumping from two floors up. Having performed various stunts on the show, it was her first time performing such a stunt for a scene. While sharing the stunt video with her fans, Monalisa writes, “I Am Tough , Ambitious , And I Know Exactly What I Want … #tough #strong #jump #nofear #mohana #nazar #lovemyjob#actorslife #bts : @khairesuyog @khatib2279 thank you so much for believing in me and making me do such lovely stunts”.



A few days Back, she flaunted her sensuous moves in a red and black checkered dress. She teamed up her look with black heels, minimal makeup and bold red lipstick. She has kept her long hair open and the video has taken the internet by storm. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “GIRLS NEVER STOP PLAYING DRESS UP … #summeroutfits #fashion @vigovideoindiaofficial. outfit : @riyasingh2291 … @aldo_shoes : @_karan7.” (sic)



On the professional front, Monalisa is gaining success in her career with the show Nazar. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot in the lead roles.