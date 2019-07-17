Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is once again setting the social media on fire with her hot pictures. Giving summer goals, her fans can surely take a cue from her for summer trend wardrobe. Clad in a black striped dress, she completed her look with stylish footwear, subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls. In the photos, she can be seen posing seductively in a garden and making people go gaga over her. The high-slit dress compliments her look and you can’t get your eyes off her. She has got herself clicked on the sets of the show Nazar.

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, “Good Morning Gorgeous People. #Wednesday #instapic #onset. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Good Morning Gorgeous People 💖🥰… #wednesday #instapic #onset A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 16, 2019 at 9:45pm PDT



Earlier, she has wished her mother Happy Birthday with an adorable post. Posing happily for a selfie, she and her mother are all smiles. Dressed in a blue dress and donning a mangalsutra, she looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose with her mother.



Monalisa has made her niche in the Bhojpuri industry and had set the screens ablaze with her adult Bengali show Dupur Thakurpo 2. She has played the role of Jhuma Boudi. Interestingly, recently she has also shared her throwback picture in a white sheer saree.

View this post on Instagram 💥🔥💙…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 💖❤️🥰…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jul 14, 2019 at 11:11pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on the supernatural show Nazar in which she plays the role of antagonist, daayan Mohona. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput.