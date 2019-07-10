Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput are now proud owners of an Audi car and they just can’t hold their excitement. Now, she has shared some more pictures with her new luxury car and she is all smiles. Dressed in a red top and short black skirt, she has teamed up her look with black heels, bold lip shade and minimal makeup. She has kept her hair open and straight.

In the pictures, she can be seen posing along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and her new white Audi.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happiness Couldn’t Stop To Share some more pics with you all “ my friends “Thank You For All The Love n lovely Wishes On my previous video… Am really Glad To see you all so happy in my happiness… #happyhappy #gratitude #myfirst #luxurycar #audi. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos:



Earlier, she has uploaded a video on Instagram unwinding her new car along with Vikrant. Sharing the video, she said, “She arrives in style… Dreams do come true. #newcar #audi #mumbai @audi @audi_mumbaiwest #gratitude #thankyougod #blessed. (sic)”



A few days back, she shared her sultry video dancing to popular Bollywood song ‘Pehla Nasha’ in a green saree. The caption of Monalisa’s post on Instagram reads, “Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumaar #monsoon #mood #sunday #sundayvibes #romance #love #happyhappy. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is currently playing the role of Mohona daayan on the supernatural show Nazar. The show is doing good in terms of TRP, thanks to interesting twists and plots. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in the lead roles.