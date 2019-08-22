Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to Instagram to wish her sister-in-law Riya Singh with a sultry picture. Both the ladies can be seen lying on the bed and flaunting their washboard abs. In the photo, while Monalisa looks her sexiest best in blue crop top and shorts, Riya can be seen donning floral yellow crop top and white shorts. The picture will wipe-off your mid-week blues with both the ladies posing in the most sexy way.

Monalisa has shared the picture to wish Riya Happy Birthday. She captioned it as, “Happy Birthday my dearest cutiest “Riya “…. @riyasingh2291 … I Wish You Love, Hope and Everlasting Joy and Happiness…. love you #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #bestie #friends #forever #loveyou. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, the Nazar fame shared her photo flaunting her old self. Donning grey hair look, she can be seen wearing a sheer blue saree teamed up with a pair of earrings, subtle makeup, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Her contagious smile and expressions will definitely steal your heart. Sharing the post, she wrote, “In thick and thin… in new and old… the one thing that matters is to be pure… Not a face app filter… #ActorsLife Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



A few days back, she has uploaded her videos where she can be seen taking the stage on fire as she performed on Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dilbar’, Kiara Advani’s ‘Cheez Badi’ among others. Dressed in a shimmery silver top and red and silver pants, she has entertained her fans in Delhi. She teamed up her look with smokey eyes, white sneakers, subtle makeup and left her tresses open to fall back. Her video has taken the internet by storm and is going crazily viral. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Kuch Jhalkein …. #event #delhi #performance #lovedance A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 20, 2019 at 3:52am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she appeared on the comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra. She is also being featured on Nazar in the role of Mohona daayan.