A bright pink bindi, a lace saree in the same bright colour, a smile on her face and gorgeous hair – Bhojpuri actor Monalisa has once again shared glimpses of her latest look on Instagram. The actor took to social media on Friday morning and posted two pictures of her latest hot pink look. Needless to mention she looks oh-so-sexy in both the pictures.

The actor is known for her stunning saree appearances and her Instagram timeline is filled with photos of her dressed up in some gorgeous sarees. In fact, one of Monalisa’s most-liked posts shows her wearing a black lace saree on the sets of her TV show Nazar. The hot Bhojpuri star simply captioned her latest image as, “I Like Pink 💖…. #goodmorning #world” (sic). Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram I Like Pink 💖…. #goodmorning #world A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Sep 26, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT

The actor is currently seen performing the role of a witch named Mohanna in Star Plus’ show Nazar. The actor has become a household name after playing the character and the show is also rated as one of the most popular supernatural shows on Hindi television.

After her journey in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. It was on the show itself that she got married to her now-husband then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding generated soaring TRPs for the show. However, both the actors later got eliminated. The couple is often seen going out on vacations and spending some quality time together when Monalisa is not shooting for her TV shows.