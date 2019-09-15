Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making the internet go crazy with her latest bridal avatar. Sharing the BTS pictures from her latest photoshoot, she can be seen getting ready to get clicked in a beautiful red lehenga. The intricate embroidery on the outfit makes her look gorgeous, as always. She accessorised her look with heavy bridal jewellery and has styled her hair in a neat bun with rose garland nicely attached to it. Smokey eyes and subtle makeup compliments her look perfectly.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Sajna Hai Mujhe, “ SAJNA” ke liye #makeup #hairstyle #jewellery #Sunday. (sic)”

She has shared another picture donning a pink dress teamed up with bold red lipstick, smokey eyes, and perfect makeup. With a pair of earrings and hair tied in a neat ponytail, she looks uber hot in the photo. She captioned it as, “Never stop trying… never stop believing… never give up And Never Stop Following Me on @helo_indiaofficial Makeup: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”



Earlier, she uploaded her photo donning an orange-red dress with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick and minimal makeup. Striking a sultry pose on the bed, she looks hot, as always. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Dreaming of winter and autumn! #ShootMode #WhatILove #Blessedn: @yogesh_gupta4545 Outfit: @shein_in. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. The show also features Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajpoot. The show is doing well in the terms of TRP, thanks to the interesting twists introduced on the show.