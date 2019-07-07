Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa swayed into the mornings of her fans with her latest Instagram post. The Nazar actor shared a clip of herself grooving to the popular Hindi film number Pehla Nasha. In the video, she can be seen playing with her saree pallu and caressing her hair. Monalisa looks lovely in her green coloured saree. The caption on her post reveals that ‘celebrating monsoon’ is her idea behind the jig. While it’s surely little late for Monalisa to welcome monsoon in Mumbai, her fans would be just happy to see that she posted something to brighten up their Sunday morning.

The caption of Monalisa’s post on Instagram reads, “Pehla Nasha ….. Pehla Khumaar …. #monsoon #mood #sunday #sundayvibes #romance #love #happyhappy” (sic)

She had made another post on Instagram in which she could be seen wearing the same saree. Monalisa talked about the importance of good thoughts and true wisdom in her post. She shared two pictures in which she was wearing the same chiffon saree while sitting and posing for the camera. The caption on her post read, “For Beautiful Eyes, Look For The Good In Others , For Beautiful Lips , Speak Only Words Of Kindness; And For Poise , Walk With The Knowledge That You Re Never ALONE … #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom #goodmorning #world” (sic)

Monalisa’s Instagram timeline is filled with her posts in which she is looking stunning in various western dresses. However, it’s her saree looks that fans love the most. Monalisa is often seen spreading the magic of her beauty by wearing the six-yard wonder. Even on her show, she is usually seen decked up in either a saree or her signature salwar-suits.