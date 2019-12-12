Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently being featured on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. On the show, she is essaying the role of Mohona, the witch, who brings trouble to the Rathod family. Not only she is a talented actor but her looks on the show are applauded by many. From donning gorgeous saree looks to ethnic wear, she manages to look hot making her fans fall for her every time.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures from the sets of Nazar. In the photos, she can be seen donning a sheer purple saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohled eyes, a dash of lipstick and bindi. Striking a sexy pose, she looks hot, as always.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shine Your Light On Love And Truth And Your Soul Will Glow #goodmorning #world #love #truth #honesty #positivity #goodvibes #happiness #nazar #mohana Mua : @yogesh_gupta4545 Hairstyling : @aminashaikh3388 Styled by: @praanavsrathod. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a white shirt teamed up with denim shorts. She completed her look with perfect makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in soft curls. She captioned the photo as, “New Day, New Strength… New Thoughts. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram New Day, New Strength… New Thoughts …. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:43pm PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.