Monalisa, who currently plays the role of a Dayan in TV series Nazar, has made many heads turns with her sexiness in ethnic wear. This time, the Bhojpuri actor flaunted her desi vibe in a sheer green sizzling saree from the sets of Nazar. She is oozing oomph in her traditional look. While sharing the picture, Monalisa wrote, “For Beautiful Eyes, Look For The Good In Others , For Beautiful Lips , Speak Only Words Of Kindness; And For Poise , Walk With The Knowledge That You Re Never ALONE … #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom #goodmorning #world: @vishanklakhara”.

With over 2 million followers on Instagram, Monalisa keeps her account updated and shares pictures and videos with fans. Clad in green saree Monalisa is swaying on the beats and seducing some boys. She kept it simple with straight hair and nude makeup.

Monalisa is not only a great actor but also performs dangerous stunts like a pro. Recently she shared a stunt video where she was seen standing in a fast moving bus. Can you imagine how talented she is!

Monalisa is extremely hardworking and constantly seen surprising her fans and audiences through her performance in the show. She is already a big name in Bhojpuri film industry and became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss house where she also got married to the love of her life and co-actor Vikrant Singh Rajput.