Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has recently turned a year older today and celebrated her special day with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and the star cast of her show Nazar. Now, making fans go ogle over her simple saree look, she has shared a picture on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen donning an orange-blue saree teamed up with simple makeup, a dash of red lipstick and kept her hair natural.

Striking a pose while looking outside the window, she looks hot, as always. She captioned the photo as, “Stop doubting yourself. Work hard and make it happen…. Keep Following me on @helo_indiaofficial. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Taking to Instagram, she has also shared an adorable birthday wish to her friend Roli Singh. Dressed in a gorgeous green and golden lehenga, she looks ethereal. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday @rolirolisingh … I hope your Special Day Will bring You lots of Love, Fun and Happiness #birthdaygirl #happybirthday. (sic)”



Earlier, her bridal look from a sequence from Nazar went viral on social media. n the photos, she can be seen donning a shimmery peach-coloured blouse teamed up with sparkling lehenga. She completed her look with bangles, a neckpiece, maang tikka, a pair of earrings and hair tied in a stylish bun with flower garland pinned on it.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.