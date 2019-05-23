Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee is making heads turn with her latest transformation. The reigning queen has worked hard to lose a lot of weight and it looks like her core workout has finally paid off. Earlier today, she posted a picture on Instagram along with Anjana Singh and Gunjan Singh. The picture is from their outing last night and looked gorgeous as they pose together for a click. Rani is spotted wearing a grey crop top teamed up with black palazzo and bold red lipstick while Anjana can be seen donning a blue tank top teamed up with denim and a long black shrug. Gunjan is wearing a grey top and black tights. The ladies are upping the glamorous quotient and we are love struck.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “About last night get together with my lovely friends #friends #forevermine #dosto thanks Anjana and Gunjan #loveyouboth.” (sic)

Earlier, she has shared her sexy picture in a black deep neck top. She completed her look with subtle makeup, red hot lips, kohled eyes and blow-dried hair and without a doubt, she looks super hot. The photo will definitely make you skip a heartbeat. n the pic, Rani has taken a selfie and makes a pout while she clicks herself. While sharing the pic, Rani captions it as, “#morngvibe #goodmorning #lifebeautiful,”. However, her picture is gelled well with the seductive expression she gave and hence, set temperatures soaring.

View this post on Instagram #morngvibe #goodmorning #lifebeutiful ,❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on May 20, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT



On the professional front, Rani Chatterjee will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. She rose to fame with the song Chalu Kar Generator from the film Ghayal Yodha.