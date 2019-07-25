Bhojpuri actor and dancer Rani Chatterjee has time and again proved that comfort dressing can be nailed in style. Her Instagram feed is a treat to eyes as it has gym and fashion goals for everyone. The hottie has recently shared a sizzling picture where she chose a classic black tank top for her photoshoot. She effortlessly paired with hot scarlet-red lipstick.

Now you guys know what to wear when you are getting late for an outing. The Bhojpuri queen keeps her fanbase updated with all major events of her life. Be it a sexy short dress, bikini or saree, Rani Chatterjee always makes head turns with her enchanting appearances.

Check picture here:

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #newprofile #picture A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

Recently, Rani Chatterjee took Bottle Cap Challenge and uploaded the video. She completed the challenge in her gym like a pro. Dressed in a black tank top and lowers, she gave her fans motivation to stay fit.