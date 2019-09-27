Bhojpuri hot actor Amrapali Dubey is ruling the industry with her impeccable moves and sexy avatars. The bombshell recently uploaded a picture in a sexy pink sunglasses that instantly went viral coupled with her contagious sensuous expression. The Nirahua Hindustani 3 actor had left her hair open and with subtle eye make chose to look in the camera with an expression that will set your heart fluttering. Sharing the picture, she captioned it as, “Throwback to when I was in Kolkata ❤️🔥 very beautiful city😍”.

Amidst her hectic schedule, Amrapali is always seen taking out time for herself and never misses engaging with her fans. Her recent picture on Instagram immediately earned more than fifteen thousand likes by fans and we are not surprised as that hot pink lipstick on her weaves its magic.

Amrapali took a selfie in Kolkata during her visit for Bhojpuri Cinema Awards 2019.

Take a look at Amrapali’s hot picture:

A few days ago, Amrapali shared a picture in a sheer white saree and a sexy blouse. Fans went gaga over the picture and it was one of the most liked pics of hers.

View this post on Instagram White makes me feel beautifull ❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Sep 24, 2019 at 5:46am PDT

The YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s item songs and dance are so famous that whatever she uploads on social media in no time, they get viral with more than 50 million views on the video-streaming platform.

Amrapali has garnered a lot of recognition in the Bhojpuri industry. With her appearances in movies and sultry dance moves, the actress is winning the heart of her fans. Currently, she has been into the buzz for her bold belly dance in Sher Singh.