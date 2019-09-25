Haryanvi sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary, who is back to back releasing music videos in Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Punjabi was seen setting the stage on fire at the Bhojpuri Cinema Award 2019. She danced to her popular numbers ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’, ‘Tu Cheez Lajawab’ and ‘Teri Jhol Piya Na Seh Paungi’ and we must say she rocked the floor with sexy thumkas.

We need not say that each and every dance video of hers go viral and this too is trending the top charts.

The Bhojpuri Cinema Screen And Stage Cine Awards is the biggest awards night of Bhojpuri film industry, organised at Kolkata on September 21. There were many celebrities such as Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh, Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sambhavna Seth, Ravi Kishan among others who made their presence felt. Amidst a lot of pomp and show, awards were given out to honor the talented actors. Even Sapna Choudhary received an award.

Watch the dance video of Sapna Choudhary from the Bhojpuri Cinema Awards:

Coming back to Sapna’s music video, Lootera is the new song released on September 19. The video has garnered 13,776,128 views on YouTube so far and has made it to in top trends on the video-sharing platform. In the video, Sapna Choudhary flaunts her killer moves in a hot multicolor blouse and blue skirt. Her sensuous performance will surely set your hearts racing and will make you go weak in knees. With golden jewelry and perfect makeup, she looks hot in the Lootera music video.