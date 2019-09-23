Bhojpuri cinema’s popular couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua performed and danced during Bhojpuri Cinema Screen And Stage Awards. They make one of the most popular couples in the film industry. They often post videos on social media which prove the two share a lovely chemistry. Recently, Amrapali and Nirahua were seen at an award show, where they both performed together. Amrapali looked hot in a black and silver dress, whereas Nirahua wore a sequins shimmery jacket to rock the stage.

The hit romantic on-screen pair was seen at the stage where they grooved to a sexy Bhojpuri song. Amrapali received the best actress award for Nirahua Hindustani 3. Nirahua Entertainment receives the maximum number of awards – 11 for Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Border.

Watch the dance video here:

Recently, Amrapali and Dinesh’s film Nirahua Hindustani 3 had a bumper opening across Bihar and successfully garnered good numbers at the box office. Now, their song titled Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa from the film is going viral on social media. The song has crossed more than one million views on YouTube.