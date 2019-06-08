Bhojpuri hot couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s film Nirahua Hindustani 3 was uploaded on YouTube on March 26, 2019 and since then, it has crossed over 50 million views. Nirahua Hindustani 3 was the first film which garnered 6.3 million views in a single day on YouTube. Amrapali took to Instagram to share a picture and captioned with smiling emojis.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey in the lead roles. It has been helmed by Manjul Thakur and emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters in 2018. The film is backed by Pravesh Lal Yadav.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Jun 8, 2019 at 1:14am PDT

Watch the film Nirahua Hindustani 3 here: