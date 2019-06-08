Amrapali and Nirahua are the most loved on-screen jodis. Every time they appear together on screen, what fans witness is sheer fireworks. This film is the third instalment of the Nirahua franchise. Amrapali has already shared screen space with Dinesh Lal Yadav several times and with this outing. Even the songs from this film went viral. A few of them are Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani, Maar Ke Aayil Biya Itter, Bhaag Me Lendha Likhal Ba, Ja Ja Aey Sanam Harjayee, Hamar Mann Ude Lagal, Lagata Dusara Se Pat, Maza Maare Me Turba, Pala Me Laga Ke, Hamse Biyah Kalaand Sajanwa Kaise Tejab.