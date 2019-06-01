Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, who is popularly known as ‘YouTube Queen’ is currently in Hajipur along with her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a selfie along with Nirahua. While Amrapali looks gorgeous in yellow top and black denim teamed up with a white blazer, Dinesh can be seen donning a casual look. The couple has all smiles as they click a picture together and the photo will leave you gushing over them.

Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.

Check out their latest picture here:

View this post on Instagram 😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on May 31, 2019 at 2:31am PDT



Earlier, Amrapali has uploaded her picture in purple ethnic wear. With minimal makeup, sunglasses and bold pink lipstick, she looks hot, as always.

View this post on Instagram On the way 😍 A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on May 30, 2019 at 10:52pm PDT



A few days ago, Amrapali Dubey uploaded series of photos of rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. She can be seen wearing a black and white outfit with soft curls and minimal makeup. Amrapali looks hot and sexy in the pictures and Nirahua compliments her in a Black suit and grey shirt. The caption says, “Some photos from my brothers Sangeet ceremony with my most favourite man @dineshlalyadav”. (sic)



She began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.