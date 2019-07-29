These days brides have learned to have fun without caring what others will think. Here is a video going viral of a popular Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Awasthi who can be seen grooving sexily on her wedding to the tunes of Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma. Akanksha tied the knot with a Lucknow-based businessman Vivek Kumar.

Akanksha Awasthi definitely raised the bar for wedding goals as she performed spontaneously for the groom. Dressed in all her wedding finery including her choli, chooda and Mehendi, she just slayed it. She completed her dance steps with sunglasses on.

While sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “When the ‘DJ wale babu ‘ plays your song 😎”

Watch the video here:

Akanksha Awasthi’s wedding pictures are all over the internet. Bhojpuri industry attended the mega-events to bless the couple.

On the work front, Akanksha Awasthi did a romantic film with Khesari Lal Yadav in ‘Dabang Sarkar’. Now, she will be seen with Pradeep Pandey Chintu in her next film.