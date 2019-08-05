Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is always making her fans go weak in the knees with Instagram uploads. This time the star oozes hotness in yet another picture. Spreading positivity through selfie in a green top, Akshara drives us away from our encroaching Monday blues.

The actor is making headlines as she files FIR against singer Pawan Singh (Lagavelu Lipstick fame). He has been reportedly booked for defaming and posting ‘vulgar’ pictures and videos of actor Akshara Singh on the internet.

Akshara on her Instagram, shares a positive note, “Be the girl who decided to GO FOR IT😇

#think #believe #achieve#positivevibesonly #onelife#spreadthelove💞💫💞”. She is being a strong person to deal with such things.

Take a look at Akshara Singh’s selfie:

According to the statement given by Akshara Singh, the report claimed, she decided to end her friendship after he got married in March 2018. The singer, however, did not want things to end yet and began pressurising her to continue their friendship, it added. Akshara has alleged he also threatened to “not let her work in the industry”.

Pawan has worked with Akshara in the past. The movies are Pawan Raja, Dhadkan, Tabadala, Satya, Tridev among others.