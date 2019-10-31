Bhojpuri’s famous actor Amrapali Dubey is not only a good dancer, actor but also an amazing singer as she sings a new song on Chhath Puja 2019. She has the perfect gift for her fans on Chhath Puja this year.

She has lent her voice to a devotional track for the festival dedicated to Lord Surya. The star released Bhojpuri devotional track of the year, a Chhath Puja song titled ‘Aragh Ke Ber Na Kari Aber’. The song is written by Pyare Lal Yadav and music is given by Om Jha. Amrapali has shared the Chhath song on her Instagram and wants her fans to check this latest addition.

A few days ago, the diva sung the first Chhath song ‘Chhathi Maiya Varatiya Safal Kariha’ of the season. While sharing the new song, Amrapali captions, “New chhath song released on my channel please listen to it thanks link in bio 😍❤️👍🏻”

Chhath Puja holds greater significance in North India where it is one of the major festivals. It is a festival that is dedicated to the Sun God and his wife Usha and is celebrated in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on Earth and appease them to grant wishes. The Sun God’s wife Usha is also called Chhathi Maiya and many devotional songs and geet in Bhojpuri, Magahi and Maithili are attributed to her. This year the festival will be celebrated from Thursday 31 October 2019 – Sunday, 3 November 2019.

Last year, Amrapali released her first devotional track, a Chhath Puja song titled ‘Chale Ke Baate Chhathi Ghaat Ae Piya”. The song is written by Pyare Lal Yadav and music is given by Dhananjay Mishra.