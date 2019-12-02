Nazar actor Monalisa has developed a huge fan following post his appearance in the show. The hot actor is the heartthrob of the small screen. She is multi-talented and the latest video is a big proof. Monalisa is not just a great actor but also an excellent dancer.

The Bhojpuri bombshell shared a dance video on her Instagram account where she is seen dancing on Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor starrer song Ghunghroo. What’s most amazing is that the actor was extremely busy with the shooting and even after that she grooved and posted for her fans. “Dancing From My heart💓…. after A longggg Time.. #dance #passion #onset #bts #love #masti #fun #justlikethat #ghungroo #song #finally after 3months”, captioned Monalisa.

She also thanked her fans for appreciating the video she performed after 3 months due to her ankle got fractured, “Thank you For all your love Friends… in less than 3hours we crossed 1lakh views… it shows how eagerly you guys were waiting for me to recover and start Dancing…. I had a major Fracture on my ankle and had to operate as well… Last 3months how i was feeling and what was my mental condition only i knew… but by god’s grace and your love and my Doctor, my family and my physiotherapist @niki.shah.3154 and my entire #nazar team I am on my feet again … and still recovering… so keep showering your love …. #feelingblessed”.

Watch Monalisa’s dance video here:

Earlier, she broke the internet with her hot bathtub pictures. In one picture, Monalisa is seen playing with bubbles while posing in the bathtub, in another picture, she is seen posing sensuously while looking into the camera. The caption on her post reads, “Candles, Music, Bubbles, Bliss … #shoot #workmodeon #nazar #upcoming #waterbaby” (sic).