Bhojpuri industry’s hotshot Monalisa, who grabbed headlines for her role as Dayan in Nazar, has shared a picture on her Instagram which will surely make fans go weak in the knees. In the picture, Monalisa sheds her magic charm in a figure-flattering black backless gown which she paired with black statement earrings and a bracelet.

Monalisa can make anyone go speechless with no other accessories, and flaunting her drool-worthy curves. She opted for a low messy bun with front hair coming on her face. While sharing the pic, the actor wrote, “And Where She Stood … She Stood Tall”.

As much as we admire how beautifully the outfit accentuated Monalisa’s voluptuous body, we couldn’t help ourselves from gaping at its brilliant design. The black outfit had a body-hugging, long dress with a black crape fabric.

Have a look at Monalisa’s pictures here:

On Tuesday, Monalisa shared a video of her showing off killer moves on Nora Fatehi’s popular song ‘Dilbar’ in a bathtub. The video is from her current serial Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. In the clip, she can be seen seductively moving her body and playing with Bubbles and rose petals and proves to be a water baby!

View this post on Instagram Tonight 🔥🔥… #nazar at 11pm on @starplus A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 12, 2019 at 12:59am PST

Recently, the Nazar fame has grabbed the Stardust award for ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’. Talking about her struggles, she said, “2016, the year I entered Indian Television… I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings – excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing.”