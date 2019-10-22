Popular Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is turning heads on social media with her hotness and svelte figure. Recently, she treated fans with yet another sexy picture, posing in a sizzling black and white horizontal striped ensemble. Monalisa, who is currently playing an antagonist on a TV show, Nazar, looks nothing less than a sexy siren. The actor completed her look with nude lipstick, minimal makeup and a naturally curly hairstyle. Along with the pictures she wrote, “Love Love Love…. 💖 #feelings #loved #lovelyday #tuesday Outfit: @shein_in”.

Monalisa shares her Tuesday dress code with her numerous followers on social media and just like other posts, this picture has also gone viral in no time. The diva finished off the look with yellow nail paint.

A day ago, Monalisa gave a sneak peek of her hot looks in saree from the sets of Nazar. The sultry picture of the actor raised the temperature on the picture-sharing app. With curly hair, bindi, nude pink lipstick, Monalisa turned on the heat. Th caption said “Na Jane Mere Dil Ko Kya Ho Gaya…. 💖❤️🥰 #goodmorning #world #feelingmyself #love #romantic”.



Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.