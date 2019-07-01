Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who plays the role of Daayan in Nazar, is making the internet go bonkers with her back to back awesome dance videos. Not many know that Monalisa is also an excellent dancer. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to show her dance moves on Chhote Chhote Peg song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Suit-clad Monalisa looks gorgeous in her desi look. She aces her dance moves on the song which originally stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

The actor who has earned a name for herself with TV Shows like ‘Nazar, ‘Bigg Boss’ is a hot and sexy Bhojpuri star. Monalisa has become extremely popular among dance lovers, and her videos cast spell on the netizens with sensuous dance forms and sexy moves.

Watch Monalisa’ s sexy dance moves on Chhote Chhote Peg song:

Monalisa loves dancing in free time. A couple of days ago, she had posted a dance video of herself grooving to Kamariya from Loveyatri, the post got crazy viral.

She has also seen grooving and goofing around on the sets of her supernatural show Nazar. In the video, she can be seen playing with a dog and grooving to the peppy beats of the song in a garden. Dressed in a green sleeveless salwar-kurti, she crazily dances and walks around the garden. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara. (sic)”

On the personal front, Monalisa is married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.