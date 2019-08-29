Bhojpuri bombshell and Nazar fame Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is without a doubt a very good dancer, every time she hits the stage temperatures rise due to her sizzling moves. Monalisa’s Instagram account has a number of dance videos on songs like ‘Kamariya’ from ‘Stree’ and ‘Gali Gali’ from ‘KGF’, but her recent dance performance on Shahar Ki Ladki from Bollywood movie Khandaani Shafakhana in which she is seen showing her sexy latka-jhatkas goes viral.

Dressed in a sexy body-hugging black dress with a high ponytail, Monalisa looks sexier as always. The style with which Monalisa carries out her sensuous moves in this song is worth watching. She also looks very beautiful in a trendy black ensemble outfit which she matches with silver earrings.

Her scintillating moves have created waves on the internet.

Take a look at the dance video of Monalisa:

View this post on Instagram "Shahar Ki Ladki "…. A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 28, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT

The actor, who has worked in several Bhojpuri films apart from featuring in Hindi, Bengali, Odia and Kannada films, also made heads turn when she participated in the reality television show Bigg Boss 10 back in 2016.

Monalisa made her acting debut with a Bhojpuri film titled Bhole Shankar 2008 and ever since, she has been working with top actors like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh among other stars. She gained more popularity when she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss where she tied the knot with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Currently, the actress is garnering attention for her role of antagonist Mohana in the television show Nazar. Monalisa plays the role of an evil force daayan aka Mohona and has been showered with immense praises for her performance. Talking about Nazar, it is receiving a lot of positive response from the viewers.