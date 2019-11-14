On the occasion of Children’s day, Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has shared her adorable childhood pictures on Instagram and they are going viral. In the photo, she has uploaded her photos as a toddler and some from her children’s day celebrations at school. In the first photo, she looks immensely cute in white frock and bindi as she sits on the chair. In other photos, she can be seen dressed as a bride in red lehenga teamed up with a pair of earrings, bangles, matha patti, and minimal makeup.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Children’s Day #me #vivaan #mybrother. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Children’s Day 👶👧🏻… #me #vivaan #mybrother 👀 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:24pm PST



She has also shared her picture with actor Hina Khan from the Stardust awards. While Hina looks mesmerising in shimmery black dress teamed up with perfect makeup and bold lips, Monalisa looks hot in a wine-coloured dress with subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls. In the post, she has also revealed that she gets inspired by Hina every day. Sharing the post, she wrote, “With the diva and super gorgeous @realhinakhan ! You inspire me everyday! (sic)”



Recently, the Nazar fame has grabbed the Stardust award for ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’. Talking about her struggles, she said, “2016, the year I entered Indian Television… I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings – excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing.”

Meanwhile, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.