Bhojpuri hot actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas needs no introduction. After making her niche in the Bhojpuri industry, she has been loved for her on-screen character Mohona on Gul Khan’s supernatural show Nazar. Recently, she has also grabbed the Stardust Award for ‘Best Actor in Negative Role’. With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she keeps engaging with fans with her style statement and often showcases her love for sarees.

Taking to Instagram this morning, she has shared her array of photos from the sets of Nazar. In the photos, she can be seen donning a gorgeous navy blue saree teamed up with a matching blouse. She has accessorised her look with bangles, a pair of earrings and bindi. She has completed her hot look with subtle makeup, green eye shadow and a dash of pink lipstick. With her hair styled in loose curls, she will make your jaws drop.

Needless to say, flaunting her sexy back, she looks hot, as ever. Sharing the post, she wrote, “They Watch, They Hate, Then They Copy … #always #poser #ootd #love #passion #onset #attitude #nazar #mohana Styled by: @praanavsrathod Mua &: @yogesh_gupta4545. (sic)”

Take a look at the Monalisa photos here:



In another photo shared, she can be seen posing madly on a railway track. Clad in white top and green skirt, she can be acting like a mad girl. She captioned the photo as, “She Is Both… Hellfire And Holy Water. And The flavour You Taste Depends On How You Treat Her…. #bts #scene #mad #character. (sic)”



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’. She has also roped another show under her kitty named ‘Apna News Ayega’ which will be aired on Sab TV.