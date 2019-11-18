Bhojpuri-turned-television actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is giving us major Monday motivation with their post-workout pictures. Taking to Instagram, the Nazar fame has shared some of the photos after drilling hard. In the photos, while Monalisa looks hot in a neon bralette and black shorts, Vikrant can be seen flaunting his biceps in a black sleeveless t-shirt and grey lowers. The couple looks fresh as dew with absolutely no makeup as they strike a romantic pose together.

In the caption, she also mentions that she had a foot injury for a long two and a half months and now she is trying to recover from it.

Sharing the post, Monalisa wrote, “Workout Mornings with my Lifetime Partner and workout motivation @vikrant8235 #workout #vibes #couplegoals #coupleworkout #lovelymorning after a long time #my #recovery #time trying to recover asap…. two and a half months injury was pretty longgggg. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Earlier, she has shared her photo with the new entrant on the show Nazar Malhar Pandya aka Singha. In the photo, Monalisa looks gorgeous in sheer floral purple saree teamed up with perfect makeup, bindi, a pair of earrings and bold red lipstick. On the other hand, Malhar can be seen wearing a black t-shirt teamed up with grey trousers and a blue jacket. The duo romantically looks into each other’s eyes and it will definitely get you excited for the show.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa is being featured on Gul Khan’s show Nazar where she is playing the role of an antagonist Mohona. Her role brings new twists on the show and keeps the audiences glued to the TRP charts. Apart from Nazar, she is also being featured on the new show ‘Movie Masti With Manish Paul’.