Bhojpuri hot bomb Amrapali Dubey, who has given many hit item numbers and ruled the world of YouTube, has now come out with yet another item number titled ‘Piya Mera Kuch Nahi Kiya’ from the film Kajal. In the viral video, Amrapali can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured shimmery crop top teamed up with a high slit skirt. She accessorised her look with perfect makeup, bangles and a pair of earrings. With background dancer, she flaunts her sexy and seductive dance moves in the song. The video starts with Amrapali giving her on-screen husband a glass of milk and then the whole seductive moves to woo her husband.

The song has been crooned by Priyanka Singh. The lyrics and music have been given by S Kumar. The video has been directed by Brajbhushan. The song also features Bhojpuri actor Aditya Mohan Dubey.

The song is taking the internet by storm and has clocked over five million views within a few days.

Watch the video here:



She began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.

On the professional front, she will be next seen in Sher Singh opposite Pawan Singh.