Bhojpuri hot actor and YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey is one of the finest actors of the industry and never misses grabbing eyeballs with her bold and beautiful looks. Earlier today, she took to Instagram, to share her gorgeous picture flaunting her bridal avatar. In the photo, she can be seen donning an Ivory-coloured lehenga teamed up with bridal jewellery, maang tikka, nose ring, and red bangles. She completed her look with perfect makeup, kohled eyes, and a million-dollar smile. Looking elegant and ethereal, her picture will make you gush over her.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#specialsongshoot 😍❤️ #differentconcept 😍🧚🏼‍♀️ lovely costume by @kavitachutani @dwivedi.sunita. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she has shared her throwback picture from the sets of her film ‘Rajmahal’. In the photo, she can be seen donning a pink plunging neckline blouse teamed up with a velvet lehenga. She completed her look with a maang tikka, bangles, golden choker, and bindi. She captioned the photo as, “Throwback to #Rajmahal shoot. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Throwback to #Rajmahal shoot 😍❤️ A post shared by Aamrapali 🎀 (@aamrapali1101) on Dec 19, 2019 at 4:01am PST



The YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey’s item songs and dance are so famous that whatever she uploads on social media in no time, they get viral with more than 50 million views on the video-streaming platform.

She even played the lead role in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein as Suman. She acted in Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV. She was also seen in Mera Naam Karegi Roshan and was in the Sahara One fiction show Haunted Nights.

Amrapali and Nirahua have never talked about the relationship but their PDA and social media posts indicate that they are head over heels in love with each other. Both the stars featured in many successful projects together. They worked together in Patna Se Pakistani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, and Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke.