Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is making headlines these days for her dangerous stunts as a daayan in Nazar. The actor keeps her fan base surprised and updated by regularly posting pictures and videos on Instagram. Monalisa has a huge fan-following and as soon as she uploads a pic, it grabs eyeballs and attracts a lot of positive comments. Monalisa is playing the role of evil in Nazar and is winning hearts with her acting. She is also melting hearts with sexy pictures in daayan avatar.

Recently, Monalisa shared a hot picture in a black netted sheer saree with a sleeveless blouse. She looked hot as she also wore a black bindi, bangles and bold red lipstick. The Nazar actor completed her look with open curly hair. The caption of the photo reads as, “Love…. #goodmorning #world #friends #lovelyday #monsoon”.

Take a look at the picture:

Nazar, is keeping its audiences glued through interesting twists and it is doing pretty well in terms of TRPs. Monalisa has left no stone unturned to make people across the country go into a frenzy. In the latest episode, Monalisa, who was seen grooving to Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho with co-stars Niyati Fatnani And Harsh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then with the industry heavyweights.