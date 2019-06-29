Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has often talked about her passion for dancing. Not only this, but she usually uploads her videos dancing to popular Bollywood songs that make her fans heart race faster. Earlier today, she shared a video of her dancing to ‘Chogada’ from the film Loveyatri. Flaunting her sexy moves, she can be seen dressed in a grey top and denim shorts. With absolutely no makeup and contagious smile, she will take your breath away. She has kept her hair open letting the long tresses fall on the back.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kamariya … Style.. #passion #dance #kamariya: @vishanklakhara (sic)”

Watch the video here:



Earlier, she has shared her picture in a nurse avatar. nd praised herself to work in different characters. She wrote, “One Show …. and I am So Many Characters … #actorslife#blessed #lovemywork …. this time #nurse #nazar .. (sic)” Monalisa often shares sneak-peek pictures and on-set clicks on Instagram. In the pictures, the actor looks sexy in a peach nurse dress She has shared a series of pics with different poses and looks happy to do what she is doing.



A few days back, she was also seen grooving and goofing around on the sets of her supernatural show Nazar. In the video, she can be seen playing with a dog and grooving to the peppy beats of the song in a garden. Dressed in a green sleeveless salwar-kurti, she crazily dances and walks around the garden. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara. (sic)”



Monalisa after creating a niche in the Bhojpuri industry, is now ruling the television world with her role Mohona on the show Nazar. Since the show has been aired, it gained immense popularity and is even being remake in Bengali with the tile ‘Nojor’.